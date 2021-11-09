PODCAST: Arizona ends its 20-game losing streak

The streak is over. Arizona beat Cal on Saturday, 10-3, to end its 20-game losing streak and earn the first win for head coach Jedd Fisch in his time at UA. The game was not always pretty, but behind a gutsy performance from quarterback Will Plummer and a strong showing from the defense the team pulled it off. GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison and senior editor Matt Moreno recap the top takeaways from the win.

Embed content not available

• Reviewing Arizona's 10-3 victory over Cal to break its 20-game losing streak

• Quarterback Will Plummer battles through injury to finish the game for UA

• Giving kudos to defensive coordinator Don Brown and offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll after the win over Cal

• Arizona's offensive line pushes through numerous injuries

• Was this the best performance for the Wildcats defense?

• What in the world were the officials looking at?

• We all owe punter Kyle Ostendorp an apology

• Reviewing the recruit reaction to Arizona's first win under Jedd Fisch