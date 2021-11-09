PODCAST: Arizona ends its 20-game losing streak
The streak is over. Arizona beat Cal on Saturday, 10-3, to end its 20-game losing streak and earn the first win for head coach Jedd Fisch in his time at UA. The game was not always pretty, but behind a gutsy performance from quarterback Will Plummer and a strong showing from the defense the team pulled it off. GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison and senior editor Matt Moreno recap the top takeaways from the win.
DISCUSSION TOPICS
• Reviewing Arizona's 10-3 victory over Cal to break its 20-game losing streak
• Quarterback Will Plummer battles through injury to finish the game for UA
• Giving kudos to defensive coordinator Don Brown and offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll after the win over Cal
• Arizona's offensive line pushes through numerous injuries
• Was this the best performance for the Wildcats defense?
• What in the world were the officials looking at?
• We all owe punter Kyle Ostendorp an apology
• Reviewing the recruit reaction to Arizona's first win under Jedd Fisch
