PODCAST: Arizona basketball offseason spring update
Arizona's basketball programs are going through the usual offseason change this spring with players on each team moving on for various reasons. On the men's side the movement has been centered around the top players deciding to enter the NBA draft while the UA women's program has seen several players decide to leave via the transfer portal.
Where there are departures there are also opportunities for addition, and both teams have already started work on building the roster for next season. Those are just some of the things GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison discuss in the latest episode of our GOAZCATS.com Today podcast.
• What's on the to-do list for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona hoops this summer?
• Is Adama Bal next season's version of Christian Koloko?
• Pelle Larsson and his role next season
• How important would it be for Dalen Terry to return to UA?
• What areas should Arizona be focusing on in transfer portal?
• What does the future hold for Arizona at the point guard spot?
• The Wildcats and toughness
• Explaining all the roster movement for the UA women
• Discussing Arizona's new offseason roster additions
• What will the UA women's starting lineup look like in 2022-23?
