PODCAST: Arizona basketball offseason spring update

Arizona's basketball programs are going through the usual offseason change this spring with players on each team moving on for various reasons. On the men's side the movement has been centered around the top players deciding to enter the NBA draft while the UA women's program has seen several players decide to leave via the transfer portal.

Where there are departures there are also opportunities for addition, and both teams have already started work on building the roster for next season. Those are just some of the things GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison discuss in the latest episode of our GOAZCATS.com Today podcast.

Hit the play button to listen to the latest full episode.