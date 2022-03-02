PODCAST: 2022 Arizona spring practice preview
Arizona's second spring under head coach Jedd Fisch will get underway Wednesday afternoon and there is even more buzz for the Wildcats this year after a strong offseason. Fisch and the team will welcome several newcomers to the field this week, and there is plenty to discuss after a busy few months for the program.
GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison break down some of the top story lines and players to watch as the team prepares to hit the field the the first of 15 practices this spring.
Listen to our first podcast of the spring by hitting the play button below.
DISCUSSION TOPICS
• Early story lines for Arizona this spring
• Assessing the quarterback position
• Arizona welcomes nearly two dozen newcomers this offseason in time for spring ball
• The added talent at receiver for the Wildcats
• Players to watch this spring for UA
• Is the offensive line as big of a concern it seems?
• Which freshmen or newcomer will have our attention?
• Johnny Nansen and the new look to Arizona's defense
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @AverieKlonowski)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)