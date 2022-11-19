Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Arizona will look to carry their momentum from last weekend's win over UCLA into Saturday as they host Washington State. The Wildcats are two wins away from being bowl eligible with two games left to play.
The Cougars became bowl eligible last week with a win over Arizona State.
Here are three players to watch on both teams.
Arizona
QB Jayden de Laura – stats vs. UCLA: 22 of 28, 315 yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown
All eyes will be on Jayden de Laura on Saturday facing his former team in Washington State. After leading the Wildcats to an upset win over the Bruins, he will look to carry that momentum and post back-to-back big performances. The Cougars are the lone defense in the Pac-12 to allow less than 20 points per game so far, but they have faced two offenses who rank higher than Arizona in total yardage among Pac-12 teams and allowed 44 points to Oregon and 30 points to USC so they have struggled at times against the best offenses in the conference.
