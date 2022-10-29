Players to watch: Arizona vs. USC
Arizona will look to end a two-game losing streak as they host No. 10 USC on Saturday. Plus, the Wildcats will look to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Trojans dating back to the 2012 season.
Arizona:
QB Jayden de Laura - stats vs. Washington: 25 of 34, 400 yards passing, four touchdowns, 41 yards rushing
The over/under for this game is 75.5, by far the highest total on the day so points will be scored. Arizona's defense will attempt to slow down the USC offense and create turnovers, but Jayden de Laura and the offense will have to keep up with the Trojans offense all game. He had one of his best performances against the Huskies in regards to not forcing too many passes and taking off and running the ball when he didn't have a receiver open. The Wildcats will need more of that type of decision making from de Laura against a USC defense that enters this week tied for second in the country in interceptions.
WR Jacob Cowing - stats vs. Washington: seven receptions, 94 yards receiving
Arizona will need big games from all three of Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer and Tetairoa McMillan in what is expected to be one of the highest-scoring games in college football on Saturday. Cowing has been the most dependable target for de Laura all season and that should continue. It will be interesting to see how the Wildcats wide receiver trio fares against the USC secondary that has been stout all season.
KAT Hunter Echols - stats vs. Washington: seven tackles (four solo)
It has been talked about all week with Hunter Echols facing his former team in USC. Besides that storyline, the Wildcats need him and the entire pass rush to show up to have any chance of slowing down Caleb Williams the Trojans offense. Arizona was unable to get to Michael Penix Jr and Washington a couple of weeks ago. They should be healthier coming off the bye week, so that should benefit the players. Whether it is pressure or forcing turnovers or both, plays will need to be made by the defense for Arizona to have a chance of pulling off the upset.
USC
QB Caleb Williams - stats vs. Utah: 25 of 42, 381 passing yards, five touchdowns, 57 rushing yards
Caleb Williams enters this week having thrown 19 touchdowns to one interception. The transfer from Oklahoma reunited with Lincoln Riley at USC and the two have not missed a beat. The Trojans boast one of the most explosive offenses in the Pac-12 and the Wildcats will have their hands full. Williams is one of the most accurate passers in the pocket and outside the pocket, so the Arizona pass rush will have to find a way to make a difference to have any chance of slowing him down.
WR Jordan Addison - stats vs. Utah: seven receptions, 106 yards receiving, one touchdown
The Biletnikoff award winner from last season transferred from San Diego State to USC this past offseason and has been one of the best wide receivers in the Pac-12 so far this season. This will be a battle of two of the best wide receiver rooms in the conference which is why this game has the highest over/under total of the college football slate on Saturday. Mario Williams is right behind Addison having hauled in 26 receptions for 493 yards receiving so far this season.
DL Tui Tuipulotu - stats vs. Utah: one tackle
Tied for the lead across the entire country with seven sacks, Tui Tuipulotu has been one of the most dominant pass rushers across all of college football this season. He was held in check against Utah, but racked up three sacks against the Cougars the week prior. The Wildcats offensive line will have their hands full and they will need more of de Laura's ability to escape the pocket and pressure against a tough USC pass rush.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)