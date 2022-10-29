Arizona will look to end a two-game losing streak as they host No. 10 USC on Saturday. Plus, the Wildcats will look to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Trojans dating back to the 2012 season.

Arizona:

QB Jayden de Laura - stats vs. Washington: 25 of 34, 400 yards passing, four touchdowns, 41 yards rushing

The over/under for this game is 75.5, by far the highest total on the day so points will be scored. Arizona's defense will attempt to slow down the USC offense and create turnovers, but Jayden de Laura and the offense will have to keep up with the Trojans offense all game. He had one of his best performances against the Huskies in regards to not forcing too many passes and taking off and running the ball when he didn't have a receiver open. The Wildcats will need more of that type of decision making from de Laura against a USC defense that enters this week tied for second in the country in interceptions.

WR Jacob Cowing - stats vs. Washington: seven receptions, 94 yards receiving

Arizona will need big games from all three of Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer and Tetairoa McMillan in what is expected to be one of the highest-scoring games in college football on Saturday. Cowing has been the most dependable target for de Laura all season and that should continue. It will be interesting to see how the Wildcats wide receiver trio fares against the USC secondary that has been stout all season.

KAT Hunter Echols - stats vs. Washington: seven tackles (four solo)

It has been talked about all week with Hunter Echols facing his former team in USC. Besides that storyline, the Wildcats need him and the entire pass rush to show up to have any chance of slowing down Caleb Williams the Trojans offense. Arizona was unable to get to Michael Penix Jr and Washington a couple of weeks ago. They should be healthier coming off the bye week, so that should benefit the players. Whether it is pressure or forcing turnovers or both, plays will need to be made by the defense for Arizona to have a chance of pulling off the upset.