Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
As Arizona prepares to face North Dakota State in its final nonconference game of the regular season, here are three players to watch for on both sides ahead of the matchup between the Wildcats and Bison.
ARIZONA
RB DJ Williams | stats vs. Mississippi State: 7 rushes, 10 yards
After leading the team with 14 carries in the season opener against San Diego State, Arizona was not able to establish the running game last weekend against Mississippi State with Williams leading the way with just seven carries. The Wildcats will look to get back on track Saturday as they look to establish Williams alongside Michael Wiley and Jonah Coleman on the ground.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.