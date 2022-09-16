News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-16 14:48:16 -0500') }} football

Players to watch: Arizona vs. North Dakota State

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke scored two touchdowns last week for the Bison.
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke scored two touchdowns last week for the Bison. (Michael Ainsworth | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

As Arizona prepares to face North Dakota State in its final nonconference game of the regular season, here are three players to watch for on both sides ahead of the matchup between the Wildcats and Bison.

ARIZONA

RB DJ Williams | stats vs. Mississippi State: 7 rushes, 10 yards

After leading the team with 14 carries in the season opener against San Diego State, Arizona was not able to establish the running game last weekend against Mississippi State with Williams leading the way with just seven carries. The Wildcats will look to get back on track Saturday as they look to establish Williams alongside Michael Wiley and Jonah Coleman on the ground.

