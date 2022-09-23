Arizona

LB Jerry Roberts - stats vs. North Dakota State: Nine tackles, two solo

Cal is likely going to look to establish the running game with freshman RB Jaydn Ott, who has won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week ealier this season. Roberts has led the Wildcats in tackles in each of the first three games and he figures to be in line to have a shot to do so again against the Golden Bears. The leader of the Arizona linebacker room should find himself all over the field again this weekend.