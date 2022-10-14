News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-14 16:21:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Players to Watch: Arizona at Washington

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the Pac-12's top-ranked passing offense into Washington's game with Arizona this weekend.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the Pac-12's top-ranked passing offense into Washington's game with Arizona this weekend. (Marcio Jose Sanchez | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Arizona will look to get back on track on Saturday with a game in Seattle against Washington as both teams hope to earn a win after losing last week. The Wildcats and Huskies have the top two passing offenses in the Pac-12 and both ranked inside the top 10 nationally in that category.

Both teams have several players who will impact the game Saturday afternoon, and here are three of them to watch from each team with they meet up at Husky Stadium.

Arizona

QB Jayden de Laura – stats vs. Oregon: 24-42, 241 yards passing, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

The loss last weekend against the Ducks was not all on de Laura, but he did miss a few throws early he usually doesn't miss.

This has the chance to be a good bounce-back week for the Washington State transfer against a Huskies defense that allowed 45 points to Arizona State last week. Washington is usually known for having a dominant secondary, but that has not been the case to this point in the season.

This game has one of the highest over/under point totals in college football on Saturday and de Laura, who has history against the Huskies, is likely going to need to have a huge game to give Arizona a chance of winning this football game.

