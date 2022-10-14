QB Jayden de Laura – stats vs. Oregon: 24-42, 241 yards passing, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

The loss last weekend against the Ducks was not all on de Laura, but he did miss a few throws early he usually doesn't miss.

This has the chance to be a good bounce-back week for the Washington State transfer against a Huskies defense that allowed 45 points to Arizona State last week. Washington is usually known for having a dominant secondary, but that has not been the case to this point in the season.

This game has one of the highest over/under point totals in college football on Saturday and de Laura, who has history against the Huskies, is likely going to need to have a huge game to give Arizona a chance of winning this football game.