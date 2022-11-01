News More News
PFF Grade Breakdown: Arizona vs. USC

Arizona safety Jaxen Turner finished with the highest PFF grade on defense for the Wildcats against USC.
Dylan Grausz • GOAZCATS
In front of a crowd of about 44,000 fans, Arizona returned to action following a bye week Saturday losing a close game to then-No. 10 USC, 45-37, in its homecoming game. The Wildcats' offense once again made a strong impression and leads the way in the latest grades handed out by PFF.

Here's a look at our latest breakdown of how Arizona's players graded out in last week's game.

PFF top performers- Offense (min. 40 snaps)

1. RB Michael Wiley (Grade: 75.1/Snaps: 55) – 10 rushes, 49 yards, 1 TD

T-2. QB Jayden de Laura (Grade: 74.8/Snaps: 75) – 26/43, 380 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 8 rushes, 54 yards

T-2. WR Dorian Singer (Grade: 74.8/Snaps: 74) – 7 catches, 141 yards, 3 TDs

Other top performers: RB D.J. Williams (Grade: 80.0/Snaps: 15) – 6 rushes, 43 yards, WR Jacob Cowing (Grade: 64.1/Snaps: 73) – 7 catches, 80 yards

