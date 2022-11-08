News More News
football

PFF Grade Breakdown: Arizona at Utah

Cornerback Treydan Stukes earned the best grades across the board for Arizona's defense in the team's loss to Utah.
Dylan Grausz • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@dylan_grausz

In another tough week, Arizona struggled to stop the run in a lopsided 45-20 loss to Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday. With three games left to try and make a bowl game for the first time since 2017, the Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) have a tall hill to climb needing to go undefeated the rest of the way.

As it does every week, PFF has released its grades for Arizona after its loss to the Utes on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of how the Wildcats graded out in the ninth game of the season.

PFF top performers – Offense (min. 40 snaps)

1. LT Jordan Morgan (Grade: 82.7/Snaps: 57)

2. RT Paiton Fears (Grade: 68.4/Snaps: 57)

3. C Josh Baker (Grade: 64.9/Snaps: 57)

Other top performer: WR Tetairoa McMillan (Grade: 64.6/Snaps: 53) – 4 catches, 78 yards, TD

