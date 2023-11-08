Arizona hosted No. 20 UCLA for Homecoming weekend on Saturday, and in a thrilling showdown the Wildcats secured a decisive victory over the Bruins, 27-10. This win marked another upset in the Wildcats’ exceptional stretch this fall and set a historic milestone as they clinched their third consecutive victory over a ranked opponent — an achievement that has never been done in the program's history. Also, with the victory, Arizona achieved its sixth win of the season securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017.

Led by its dynamic quarterback, Noah Fifita, Arizona dominated the game from start to finish, demonstrating its prowess in all aspects of the game despite the Bruins' advantages in key areas. The Wildcats took control early and maintained their grip on the game, securing their second consecutive victory over the Bruins in as many seasons.

Here's an in-depth breakdown of the latest PFF grades given to UA players following the game.