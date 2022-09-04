PFF BREAKDOWN: Arizona's 38-20 win over San Diego State
Arizona opened up its 2022 season with a victory over San Diego State on Saturday locking up their first opening-day win since the 2017 season. Rivals is once again teaming up once again with PFF to bring you the weekly PFF grades and stats for the college football season.
With a lot of promise shown by the new-look Wildcats, PFF has handed out grades that reflect the dominance put on display this weekend against the Aztecs to open the season.
Here is a rundown of where the Wildcats stand one week into the new season and who shined for the Jedd Fisch's team in San Diego. Plus we give you snap counts for every player who stepped on the field at Snapdragon Stadium and a breakdown of some of the key grades.
PFF top performers – OFFENSE (Min. 40 snaps)
• WR Jacob Cowing (Grade: 91.4/Snaps: 65) – 8 catches, 152 yards, 3 touchdowns
• QB Jayden de Laura (Grade: 86.1/Snaps: 75) – 22/35 passing, 299 yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception
• WR Tetairoa McMillan (Grade: 68.5/Snaps: 51) – 3 catches, 53 yards, 1 touchdown
Other top performer: LT Jordan Morgan (Grade: 64.0/Snaps: 75)
PFF top performers – DEFENSE (Min. 40 snaps)
• CB Christian Roland-Wallace (Grade: 74.6/Snaps: 57) – 3 total tackles
• S Gunner Maldonado (Grade: 72.1/Snaps: 43) – 1 total tackle
• S Jaxen Turner (Grade: 71.5/Snaps: 50) – 7 total tackles, interception
Other top performers: DL Paris Shand (Grade: 70.9/Snaps: 41), CB Isaiah Rutherford (Grade: 69.3/Snaps: 57)
