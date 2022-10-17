PFF Breakdown: Arizona at Washington
Heading on the road to face Washington in its last game before a bye week, Arizona (2-4, 1-3 Pac-12) was unable to get its first win in Seattle in 15 years falling to the Huskies, 49-39. PFF has once again released its initial grades for this week, and here is the breakdown of how the Wildcats fared across the board.
PFF top performers- Offense (min. 35 snaps)
1. QB Jayden de Laura (Grade: 90.9/Snaps: 72) – 25/34, 440 yards passing, 4 TDs; 13 carries, 41 yards rushing
2. RB Jonah Coleman (Grade: 72.4/Snaps: 51) – 14 carries, 53 yards, 1 TD
3. WR Tetairoa McMillan (Grade: 72.1/Snaps: 69) – 7 catches, 132 yards receiving, 2 TDs
Other top performers: WR Jacob Cowing (Grade: 69.2/Snaps: 67) – 7 receptions, 94 yards, WR Dorian Singer (Grade: 66.0/Snaps: 70) – 6 receptions, 99 yards, TD, C Josh Baker (Grade: 65.3/Snaps: 73)
