PFF Breakdown: Arizona at UCLA
In its first victory at Rose Bowl Stadium since 2010, Arizona pulled off a stunning upset against previous-No. 12 UCLA to beat the Bruins, 34-28, in a statement win for the program. As we do every week, GOAZCATS.com is taking some time to evaluate the most recent PFF grades after the big win for the Wildcats.
PFF top performers- offense (min. 40 snaps)
1. RB Michael Wiley (Grade: 77.9/Snaps: 55) – 21 carries, 91 yards, TD; 6 catches, 46 yards, TD
2. WR Jacob Cowing (Grade: 77.3/Snaps: 64) – 9 catches, 118 yards
3. TE Tanner McLachlan (Grade: 73.9/Snaps: 61) – 2 catches, 48 yards
• Other top performers (no snap limit): QB Jayden de Laura (Grade: 73.1/Snaps: 66) – 22/28, 315 yards, 2 TD; OL Jonah Savaiinaea (Grade: 67.7/Snaps: 66); WR Dorian Singer (Grade: 65.4/Snaps: 60) – 5 catches, 83 yards
