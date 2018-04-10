To fill one of those positions, Miller decided to bring back one of his former staffers as Ball State assistant coach Danny Peters was named to the UA staff as an assistant for the Wildcats Tuesday morning.

Sean Miller will stay within his own coaching tree as Arizona adds to its staff this spring. The Wildcats have the task of adding two assistant coaches this offseason after Emanuel "Book" Richardson was let go after being arrested as part of the FBI's investigation into college basketball and associate head coach Lorenzo Romar to join Pepperdine as its head coach after the season.

Peters, an Ohio State alum who played for Thad Matta, was part of the program at UA for four seasons as both a graduate manager and later as an assistant director of basketball operations under Miller.

"We are excited to welcome back Danny Peters as our new assistant coach," Miller said in a statement. "Danny is a coach's son first and foremost. He grew up learning about and developing a passion for the game of basketball. ... Danny's ability to connect with players, his on-the-court coaching acumen and his relentless nature as a recruiter was paramount to their (Ball State) program's success.

"Most important, Danny is a man of tremendous character who possesses an incredible work ethic. He also has a love for Tucson and Arizona Basketball. I am elated to have Danny rejoin our coaching staff. We all look forward to working with him again."

The new Arizona assistant coach worked for former Wildcats assistant James Whitford while at Ball State after the latter left Tucson to take over as head coach for the Cardinals.

"Danny is one of the best and brightest young minds in the game," Whitford said when he hired Peters at Ball State back in the summer of 2014. "He knows the way we want to play inside and out. He has tremendous experience from his days at Ohio State and Arizona. He is really talented, and we are fortunate to have him join us at Ball State."

Peters was in charge of scouting defense for Ball State and has become known for his work on that end of the floor. The Cincinnati native was in charge of video scouting at Arizona in addition to keeping track of players' academic progress at UA.