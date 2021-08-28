Pac-12 Week: Sleepers that may surprise
It’s Pac-12 preview week. Here is a look at some sleepers not many people are talking about in the conference.
*****
*****
1. TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA
Fans in the Pac-12 region may be familiar with Dulcich but the nation doesn’t know him yet, and his nearly 20 yards-per-catch average last year shows how dangerous he is in the passing game.
*****
2. OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
The Texas A&M transfer had a very solid year last season and was named second-team all-conference.
*****
3. WR Kyle Phillips, UCLA
Phillips was reliable for UCLA last season with 38 catches and should improve upon his average yards per catch this year.
*****
4. CB Mekhi Blackmon, Colorado
Blackmon has length and he’s getting stronger and he could reach double digit passes defended this season. And very few know him.
*****
5. LB Avery Roberts, Oregon State
Anyone heard of the best player returning to the Beavers? Roberts had 69 tackles last year and is a beast at linebacker.
*****
6. OG Andrew Vorhees, USC
Vorhees is efficient and his solid season was overlooked a bit last year.
*****
7. RB Deon McIntosh, Washington State
Max Borghi gets the headlines but McIntosh is a solid power back and change of pace.
*****
8. DE Mohamed Diallo, Arizona
He’s new to the Pac-12 so this is cheating a bit but he’s a great addition for Arizona but won’t get a ton of attention.
*****
9. OC Luke Wattenberg, Washington
Wattenberg is of the more efficient centers in the country and he doesn’t get the attention he deserves.
*****
10. OC Brian Greene, Washington State
As I’m giving out props to centers now about some for second-year starter Greene who came into his own last year.