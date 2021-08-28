 GOAZCATS - Pac-12 Week: Sleepers that may surprise
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-28 08:44:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Pac-12 Week: Sleepers that may surprise

Greg Dulcich
Greg Dulcich (Getty Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

It’s Pac-12 preview week. Here is a look at some sleepers not many people are talking about in the conference.


*****

*****

1. TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Fans in the Pac-12 region may be familiar with Dulcich but the nation doesn’t know him yet, and his nearly 20 yards-per-catch average last year shows how dangerous he is in the passing game.

*****  

2. OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

The Texas A&M transfer had a very solid year last season and was named second-team all-conference.

*****  

3. WR Kyle Phillips, UCLA

Phillips was reliable for UCLA last season with 38 catches and should improve upon his average yards per catch this year.

*****  

4. CB Mekhi Blackmon, Colorado

Blackmon has length and he’s getting stronger and he could reach double digit passes defended this season. And very few know him.

*****  

5. LB Avery Roberts, Oregon State

Anyone heard of the best player returning to the Beavers? Roberts had 69 tackles last year and is a beast at linebacker.

*****  

6. OG Andrew Vorhees, USC

Vorhees is efficient and his solid season was overlooked a bit last year.

*****  

7. RB Deon McIntosh, Washington State

Max Borghi gets the headlines but McIntosh is a solid power back and change of pace.

*****  

8. DE Mohamed Diallo, Arizona

He’s new to the Pac-12 so this is cheating a bit but he’s a great addition for Arizona but won’t get a ton of attention.

*****  

9.   OC Luke Wattenberg, Washington

Wattenberg is of the more efficient centers in the country and he doesn’t get the attention he deserves.

*****

10. OC Brian Greene, Washington State

As I’m giving out props to centers now about some for second-year starter Greene who came into his own last year.


