Pac-12 Week: Sleepers that may surprise

It’s Pac-12 preview week. Here is a look at some sleepers not many people are talking about in the conference.



1. TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Fans in the Pac-12 region may be familiar with Dulcich but the nation doesn’t know him yet, and his nearly 20 yards-per-catch average last year shows how dangerous he is in the passing game.

*****

2. OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

The Texas A&M transfer had a very solid year last season and was named second-team all-conference.

*****

3. WR Kyle Phillips, UCLA

Phillips was reliable for UCLA last season with 38 catches and should improve upon his average yards per catch this year.

*****

4. CB Mekhi Blackmon, Colorado

Blackmon has length and he’s getting stronger and he could reach double digit passes defended this season. And very few know him.

*****

5. LB Avery Roberts, Oregon State

Anyone heard of the best player returning to the Beavers? Roberts had 69 tackles last year and is a beast at linebacker.

*****

6. OG Andrew Vorhees, USC

Vorhees is efficient and his solid season was overlooked a bit last year.

*****

7. RB Deon McIntosh, Washington State

Max Borghi gets the headlines but McIntosh is a solid power back and change of pace.

*****

8. DE Mohamed Diallo, Arizona

He’s new to the Pac-12 so this is cheating a bit but he’s a great addition for Arizona but won’t get a ton of attention.

*****

9. OC Luke Wattenberg, Washington

Wattenberg is of the more efficient centers in the country and he doesn’t get the attention he deserves.

*****

10. OC Brian Greene, Washington State