Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

Pac-12 Tournament Preview: (1) Arizona vs. (9) USC

This is Kylan Boswell's first time starting in the Pac-12 Tournament.
This is Kylan Boswell's first time starting in the Pac-12 Tournament. (Chase Stevens | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

LAS VEGAS --- Top-seeded Arizona will take on No. 9 USC Thursday afternoon in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals after the Trojans took down Washington Wednesday.

UA (24-7) won't need that much of reminder of its next opponent, having played and lost to USC Saturday night in Los Angeles. The last time that the two schools met up in Las Vegas was 2019 where the Trojans beat UA by the same exact score as they beat them just a few days ago.

The Wildcats are a perfect 9-0 in Pac-12 Tournament play and undefeated in games following a loss in the Tommy Lloyd era and are looking to continue that trend in a revenge game against the Trojans at T-Mobile Arena.

Here is a preview of the Wildcats' next test:

GAME INFO

Who: No. 1 seed Arizona (24-7, 15-5 Pac-12; last game: 78-65 loss at USC) vs. No. 9 seed USC (15-17, 8-12)

When: Noon (MST)

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Arizona leads 75-46 (last game: UA won 82-67 on Mar. 9, 2024 in Los Angeles)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Andy Enfield

Conference standing: 9th (Pac-12)

2022-23 finish: 22-11 (14-6 Pac-12)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (3rd/89.5 PPG) | USC (147th/74.7 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (221st/73.2 PPG) | USC (256th/74.5 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (3rd/11) | USC (275th/-1.8)

Assists per game: Arizona (1st/19) | USC (42nd/15.7)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (177th/11.9) | USC (248th/12.5)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement