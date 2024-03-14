LAS VEGAS --- Top-seeded Arizona will take on No. 9 USC Thursday afternoon in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals after the Trojans took down Washington Wednesday.

UA (24-7) won't need that much of reminder of its next opponent, having played and lost to USC Saturday night in Los Angeles. The last time that the two schools met up in Las Vegas was 2019 where the Trojans beat UA by the same exact score as they beat them just a few days ago.

The Wildcats are a perfect 9-0 in Pac-12 Tournament play and undefeated in games following a loss in the Tommy Lloyd era and are looking to continue that trend in a revenge game against the Trojans at T-Mobile Arena.

Here is a preview of the Wildcats' next test: