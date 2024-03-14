Pac-12 Tournament Preview: (1) Arizona vs. (9) USC
LAS VEGAS --- Top-seeded Arizona will take on No. 9 USC Thursday afternoon in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals after the Trojans took down Washington Wednesday.
UA (24-7) won't need that much of reminder of its next opponent, having played and lost to USC Saturday night in Los Angeles. The last time that the two schools met up in Las Vegas was 2019 where the Trojans beat UA by the same exact score as they beat them just a few days ago.
The Wildcats are a perfect 9-0 in Pac-12 Tournament play and undefeated in games following a loss in the Tommy Lloyd era and are looking to continue that trend in a revenge game against the Trojans at T-Mobile Arena.
Here is a preview of the Wildcats' next test:
GAME INFO
Who: No. 1 seed Arizona (24-7, 15-5 Pac-12; last game: 78-65 loss at USC) vs. No. 9 seed USC (15-17, 8-12)
When: Noon (MST)
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Arizona leads 75-46 (last game: UA won 82-67 on Mar. 9, 2024 in Los Angeles)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Andy Enfield
Conference standing: 9th (Pac-12)
2022-23 finish: 22-11 (14-6 Pac-12)
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (3rd/89.5 PPG) | USC (147th/74.7 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (221st/73.2 PPG) | USC (256th/74.5 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (3rd/11) | USC (275th/-1.8)
Assists per game: Arizona (1st/19) | USC (42nd/15.7)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (177th/11.9) | USC (248th/12.5)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news