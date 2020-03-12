The 2020 Pac-12 Tournament will have no completion.

Amid concerns about the coronavirus COVID-19, the Pac-12 Conference on Thursday announced that the remainder of the league's postseason tournament in Las Vegas would not take place.

"The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice," a statement from the Pac-12 said.

"This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events."

The first day of the event went off without any problems although the Pac-12 Conference opted to have some adjustments from its usual plan including barring locker room access to media and any other non-essential personnel.

However, as Thursday morning played out major conferences began ending their tournaments early and the Pac-12 followed suit.

Arizona beat Washington on Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the tournament and was set to play USC in a matchup at 2:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

In addition to the basketball tournament being cancelled the Pac-12 also announced that all other sports within the league would be put on hold as well meaning baseball, softball and other games set to take place this weekend in Tucson will not move forward as planned.

As of now there has not been any determination made about spring football practice that is set to resume next week. UA has already extended its spring break until March 18 because of the coronavirus situation and moves are being made to transition the school to "remote instruction" to prevent any type of outbreak on campus.