After rallying back from a 4-0 deficit to upset No. 2 Oregon State on a Kiko Romero walk off hit in the bottom of the ninth to win 13-12 on Wednesday, No. 8 Arizona (32-23, 12-18 Pac-12) will aim to keep their cinderella run alive on Friday against No. 1 Stanford (38-15, 23-7) in the semifinals, in hopes of reaching the finals and hoisting their first Pac-12 tournament title on Saturday. The Wildcats will also be playing for a lot more than most teams, as with a Pac-12 champion win guarantees them a bid in the NCAA tournament.