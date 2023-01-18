Pac-12 releases Arizona's 2023 football schedule
The Pac-12 released its slate of conference games Wednesday allowing teams across the league to unveil their full 2023 schedules. Arizona already knew its opponents and some of its games, but now it has its full list of matchups in hand.
The Wildcats will open the season against Northern Arizona after not playing the in-state FCS team in 2022. UA will then head to SEC Country to face Mississippi State in a return game after the two teams met up for the first time in program history.
Arizona will then wrap up nonconference play at home with the first meeting against UTEP since 2017 when the two teams squared off in El Paso. The Wildcats won that game 63-16 and giving them a 12-game winning streak over the Miners.
That matchup will give UA receiver Jacob Cowing an opportunity to face his former team.
Arizona will then move into conference play against another opponent it hasn't seen in a while. The Wildcats will travel to Stanford on Sept. 23 in the Pac-12 opener with UA set to face the Cardinal for the first time since 2019.
Stanford, which will be in its first year under new coach Troy Taylor, currently holds a six-game winning streak over UA. The Wildcats' last road win over the Cardinal came in 2006.
Next up will be a home game against Washington, which is coming off an 11-win season in the first year under new coach Kalen DeBoer. The Huskies have won their last three games at Arizona Stadium and currently hold a six-game winning streak against UA.
Arizona then hits a stretch where it will not play in front of its home crowd for nearly a month. The Wildcats will travel to Los Angeles to face USC on either Oct. 6 or 7 (to be determined at a later date) before visiting Washington State for a mid-fall matchup against the Cougars in Pullman.
UA's bye week will come Oct. 21 before the team welcomes Oregon State to Tucson for the first time since 2019. The Wildcats lost that last meeting but have won three of their last five matchups against the Beavers.
In what will be the only back-to-back home games of the season, Arizona will then welcome UCLA to the desert on Nov. 4 with the Wildcats looking to earn consecutive wins against the Bruins for the first time since 2010-11.
UA derailed the Bruins' Pac-12 title hopes with an upset victory at the Rose Bowl last year.
Arizona will then visit Boulder to face Deion Sanders' new-look Colorado team on Nov. 11. UA has earned wins in four of its last six games against the Buffaloes.
The Wildcats will look to break a six-game losing streak against Utah when the Utes make a visit out to Tucson on Nov. 18 in UA's home finale.
Arizona will then travel up to Tempe for the 97th edition of the Territorial Cup on Nov. 25 (Saturday). The Wildcats broke a five-game losing streak against rival ASU last season giving head coach Jedd Fisch one of his signature wins of Year 2 at UA. The next step will be beating its rival at Sun Devil Stadium, which is something Arizona has not done since 2011.
Kickoff times for all the games will be revealed later in the year.
Arizona 2023 football schedule
Bold = home game
Sept. 2 - Northern Arizona
Sept. 9 - @ Mississippi State
Sept. 16 - UTEP
Sept. 23 - @ Stanford
Sept. 30 - Washington
Oct. 6 or 7 - @ USC
Oct. 14 - @ Washington State
Oct. 21 - BYE
Oct. 28 - Oregon State
Nov. 4 - UCLA
Nov. 11 - @ Colorado
Nov. 18 - Utah
Nov. 25 - @ Arizona State
