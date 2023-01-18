The Pac-12 released its slate of conference games Wednesday allowing teams across the league to unveil their full 2023 schedules. Arizona already knew its opponents and some of its games, but now it has its full list of matchups in hand.

The Wildcats will open the season against Northern Arizona after not playing the in-state FCS team in 2022. UA will then head to SEC Country to face Mississippi State in a return game after the two teams met up for the first time in program history.

Arizona will then wrap up nonconference play at home with the first meeting against UTEP since 2017 when the two teams squared off in El Paso. The Wildcats won that game 63-16 and giving them a 12-game winning streak over the Miners.

That matchup will give UA receiver Jacob Cowing an opportunity to face his former team.

Arizona will then move into conference play against another opponent it hasn't seen in a while. The Wildcats will travel to Stanford on Sept. 23 in the Pac-12 opener with UA set to face the Cardinal for the first time since 2019.

Stanford, which will be in its first year under new coach Troy Taylor, currently holds a six-game winning streak over UA. The Wildcats' last road win over the Cardinal came in 2006.