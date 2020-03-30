The Pac-12's prior end date for its suspension of all organized team activities within the conference was March 29, but with the coronavirus outbreak still impacting the country a decision was made by the league on Monday to extend the suspension until May 31.

A meeting of the conference's CEOs ended with the decision to extend the current suspension with the plan for "periodic" reevaluations of the situation in the coming weeks.

The move falls in line with those made by other conferences in recent days as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect lives across the country and world. Earlier in the month the conference elected to cancel all competition through the end of the academic year after the NCAA canceled all remaining NCAA Championships this season.

However, its limit to organized team activities was set to expire on Sunday. The move allows the Pac-12 to continue monitoring the situation in the weeks ahead.

The decision to continue the suspension of organized team activities also brings some clarified guidelines for what will be permitted over the next two months.

A press release from the conference office highlighted what the guidelines will be during this time.

• No organized, in-person team activities of any type;

• No in-person voluntary workouts, film study sessions, meetings, technique drills or practices of any type;

• Virtual or online supervised voluntary workouts and skill instruction are not permitted, regardless of location;

• Virtual group activities, including film study, are permitted to two (2) hours per week for football and four (4) hours per week for all other sports. We are appealing to the NCAA to increase the two-hour football limit in the near future;

• Coaches can recommend written, self-directed workout plans, and taped demonstration videos on workout plans are allowed in order to demonstrate proper form and technique;In-person, on-campus nutrition may be provided in circumstances where student-athletes are unable to leave campus, and off-campus nutrition is limited to distribution of products normally available on campus;

• It is fully permissible to provide non-athletically related support to student-athletes, including sports medicine treatments, physical therapy and rehabilitation; academic support; and mental health and wellness support; and

• It is permissible for institutions to provide off-campus student-athletes with apparel and personal equipment that is regularly available to student-athletes when they are on campus for conditioning workouts. It is not permissible to rent, purchase or arrange for conditioning or strength training equipment or machines.

For now the group will continue to meet and monitor the situation in addition to coming up with a plan after the pandemic comes to an end.