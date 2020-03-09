The regular season ended over the weekend meaning Monday was the day for the Pac-12 Conference to hand out its season-ending awards ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament this week in Las Vegas.

Big man Zeke Nnaji was the big winner for Arizona as the power forward beat out other top first-year players such as USC's Onyeka Okongwu and Washington's Isaiah Stewart to earn the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award. Nnaji leads the conference with 14 double doubles so far this season and that puts him third among freshmen in the country at this point in the year.

He also led the Wildcats in scoring during the regular season with 16.3 points per game to go with a team-high 8.6 rebounds per game.

Nnaji is the fifth player under head coach Sean Miller to win the award, and he becomes the 10th player in program history to earn the honor joining former Wildcats such as Deandre Ayton, Aaron Gordon, Salim Stoudamire and Sean Elliott.

The UA star was also included as part of the five-man all-freshman team as well as the Pac-12's First Team as one of the 10 players included as part of that list.