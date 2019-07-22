The Pac-12 Conference has released the weekly matchups and sites for the league's 2019-20 men's basketball season.

Specific dates and times for each game will be announced later this summer after selections by the league's television partners are finalized. All 109 Pac-12 Conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, ESPN/2/U, Fox/FS1 or CBS.

The Wildcats will open their conference schedule with a matchup against in-state foe Arizona State no earlier than January 1. Arizona will close its conference schedule at McKale Center against the Washington schools in its final two home games of the season.

Arizona will host its annual Red-Blue Game on Sept. 27. Tickets go on sale Aug. 1.

A full list of matchups is below:

Week of Jan. 1-5

Arizona State at Arizona

Week of Jan. 8-12

Arizona/Arizona State at Oregon/Oregon State

Week of Jan. 15-19

Colorado/Utah at Arizona/Arizona State

Week of Jan. 22-26

Arizona at Arizona State

Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 2

Arizona/Arizona State at Washington/Washington State

Week of Feb. 5-9

UCLA/USC at Arizona/Arizona State

Week of Feb. 12-16

Arizona/Arizona State at California/Stanford

Week of Feb. 19-23

Oregon/Oregon State at Arizona/Arizona State

Week of Feb. 26-March 1

Arizona/Arizona State at UCLA/USC

Week of March 4-7 (Regular season ends Saturday, March 7)

Washington/Washington State at Arizona/Arizona State