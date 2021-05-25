Pac-12 announces upcoming conference matchups

Arizona's schedule has started to come together this spring, and Tuesday the Pac-12 announced the early conference games that will take place before Christmas in December. Last season was the first in the league's new 20-game approach to the conference slate, and the plan is to continue moving ahead with a similar schedule in the years to come.

The Wildcats will open Pac-12 play at home against Washington on Dec. 2 while its second conference game will come against Oregon State on Dec. 5. That contest will take place on the road in Corvallis.

Stanford and Colorado will open up league play on Nov. 28.

The first batch of conference games will be focused around the Pac-12 Football Championship Game that is set to take place Dec. 3. Ten of the 12 matchups will take place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5.

In coordination with the announcement about the first two games of Pac-12 play, the conference also announced its new 10-year rotation for the league schedule.

Since the conference schedule is set at 20 games there is a bit of an unbalanced slate leaving each team to have two matchups each year against 9 teams and once matchup against the remaining two in the league.

This season Arizona will play Oregon and Washington State just once. UA will host the Ducks this season while a trip to Pullman will mark the only meeting between the Wildcats and Cougars in the 2021-22 season.

The 10-year rotation was introduced in the 2011-12 season and came to a close with the 2020-21 campaign with the goal being, according to the league, to ensure "balance and equity across the league's 12 programs and venues over the course of the next decade.

More details about the upcoming conference schedule will be released by the league later.

Arizona has already locked in its nonconference schedule at this stage with trips to Illinois and Tennessee highlighting the road slate in addition to a multi-team event in Las Vegas, the Roman Main Event, that will feature UNLV, Michigan and Wichita State as well.