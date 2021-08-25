Pac-12 announces postseason baseball tournament will begin in 2022

A postseason tournament is coming to the Pac-12. It has been in the works for quite some time, but Wednesday the conference made things official by announcing the dates for the first Pac-12 Baseball Tournament. The event will take place at the end of the 2022 season in Scottsdale from May 25-29 at Scottsdale Stadium, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants.

“The Pac-12 Baseball Tournament is a marquee event that will serve to enhance the exposure of the Conference’s baseball programs with competitive, late-season matchups prior to NCAA Tournament selections,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a statement provided by the conference. “It will also provide student-athletes with a first-class experience and the opportunity to compete for a championship in a premier destination for the sport on the West Coast. A lot of work has gone into the creation of this tournament and we are grateful for the partnership of the City of Scottsdale and The Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission in making it a reality.”

The postseason tournament will feature the top eight teams from the regular season in a double-elimination format that will ultimately determine the conference's automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

“Providing our student-athletes a chance to compete on this stage will help to broaden the exposure of the league's programs and elevate the Pac-12 baseball brand," said Washington athletic director, Jennifer Cohen, who is also a member of the NCAA D1 Baseball Committee. "I’m thrilled that college baseball fans on the West Coast and across the country will have the ability to enjoy such a flagship event that will showcase the talents and strength of our league, and am looking forward to the first Pac-12 Baseball Tournament in May.”

The Pac-12 had two teams qualify for the College World Series during the 2021 season with Arizona finishing with the outright regular season title for the first time in decades. The Wildcats will look to replicate their recent success under new head coach Chip Hale who was hired this summer to replace Jay Johnson.

As of now the event will remain in Scottsdale through the 2024 season.