GOAZCATS - Outpouring of support for Lute Olson hits social media

Outpouring of support for Lute Olson hits social media
The news of Hall of Fame former Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson's ailing health hit social media Tuesday night prompting an outpouring of support for the man who put the Wildcats and Tucson on the map. Olson impacted people in many walks of life as the coach at Arizona and many notable names came out to show support for him during a difficult time.
From coaches to fans, media personalities and politicians many people across social media want their support for Olson to be known.
Arizona football legend Chuck Cecil
Many prayers for my friend and fellow Wildcat Lute Olson. We love you Coach. 🙏🏼 #BearDown— Chuck Cecil (@chuckcecil26) August 26, 2020
Former UCLA and St. John's coach Steve Lavin
Thoughts & prayers go out for Coach Lute Olson & his family during this most difficult time. @APlayersProgram 🙏🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/KhVKethISd— Steve Lavin (@SteveLavin64) August 26, 2020
Former Cal coach Ben Braun
Tough news. Aware he was struggling when we last spoke but he still managed to ask how my family and I were doing. Positively influenced my coaching career in many ways and have cherished our friendship. Prayers Lute to you and your family at this time. https://t.co/hzpUoDddVy— Ben Braun (@coachbenbraun) August 26, 2020
Arizona State radio announcer Tim Healey
Prayers up from Sun Devil Nation for Hall-of-Fame former UA MBB coach Lute Olson. Lute was always gracious with his time visiting with me for pregame interviews when ASU played his Wildcats. The 1990’s Bank One commercials with Lute & Bill Frieder were TV classics! pic.twitter.com/VEtXAI1idP— Tim Healey (@TimHealeyASU) August 26, 2020
ESPN personality Dick Vitale
My heart & prayers go out to Hall of Famer LUTE OLSON ex architect of the @APlayersProgram / he was a pleasure to cover as his teams always played hard & together . They played with one goal to bring success to the Wildcats . What Lute did at Arizona was #awesomebaby— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 26, 2020
Arizona senator Martha McSally
My prayers are with Lute Olson and his family tonight. https://t.co/DpaPYhcdXG— Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) August 26, 2020
Fan reaction
Prayers for Lute. Our coach gave us the standard of how we expect college basketball to be played here in Tucson. Our coach brought the University of Arizona to the pinnacle of college basketball. Our coach who left behind an legacy that will probably never be matched. pic.twitter.com/VmMJZAupOA— Anthony2020 (@AnthonyM334) August 26, 2020
Thinking of legendary Lute Olson tonight. His first coaching job was at my HS, then we both spent time at @lbccvikings , @LBSUAthletics and of course @uarizona. He is Arizona Basketball and he is in all of our hearts. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/hsEMYucjk8— Allison Thurner (@AllisonThurner) August 26, 2020
Basketball America, PLEASE stop and pray for Coach Lute Olson and family. Coach is currently in hospice fighting for his life. He is such a strong man of God and father figure to MANY!! I believe in prayers in numbers. Keep his family in thoughts 🙏🏻🙏🏾https://t.co/cMoobopWmd pic.twitter.com/JOM9mstdd4— Coach John A. Smith (@CoachJohnASmith) August 26, 2020
