 GOAZCATS - Outpouring of support for Lute Olson hits social media
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-26 13:07:28 -0500') }}

Outpouring of support for Lute Olson hits social media

The news of Hall of Fame former Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson's ailing health hit social media Tuesday night prompting an outpouring of support for the man who put the Wildcats and Tucson on the map. Olson impacted people in many walks of life as the coach at Arizona and many notable names came out to show support for him during a difficult time.

From coaches to fans, media personalities and politicians many people across social media want their support for Olson to be known.

Arizona football legend Chuck Cecil

Former UCLA and St. John's coach Steve Lavin

Former Cal coach Ben Braun

Arizona State radio announcer Tim Healey

ESPN personality Dick Vitale

Arizona senator Martha McSally

Fan reaction

