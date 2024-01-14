With the news of former head coach Jedd Fisch leaving Arizona for Washington with a contract that will pay him $7.75 million per year over the next seven years, the Wildcats are now on the market in search of the program's 31st head coach.

"We'll be going into the Big 12 with a lot of momentum. We're on a seven-game win streak. It's pretty awesome for Arizona football to be on a seven-game win streak," said Fisch following his team's bowl win. "...We've got some fantastic players with fantastic families, and it's their time to go enjoy their New Year's with their parents and New Year's with their friends and New Year's with their families and we'll come back in January, January 10th or whatever it is and start working our way through the process of getting ready for the next conference."

Now, Arizona will have to replace Fisch, who turned around the program in three season going 1-11 his first year and then going 10-3 with a 38-24 Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma to finish No. 11 in the AP Poll, which is the highest finish since 1998 when the Wildcats won the Holiday Bowl.