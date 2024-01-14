Our list of five head coaching candidates for Arizona
With the news of former head coach Jedd Fisch leaving Arizona for Washington with a contract that will pay him $7.75 million per year over the next seven years, the Wildcats are now on the market in search of the program's 31st head coach.
"We'll be going into the Big 12 with a lot of momentum. We're on a seven-game win streak. It's pretty awesome for Arizona football to be on a seven-game win streak," said Fisch following his team's bowl win. "...We've got some fantastic players with fantastic families, and it's their time to go enjoy their New Year's with their parents and New Year's with their friends and New Year's with their families and we'll come back in January, January 10th or whatever it is and start working our way through the process of getting ready for the next conference."
Now, Arizona will have to replace Fisch, who turned around the program in three season going 1-11 his first year and then going 10-3 with a 38-24 Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma to finish No. 11 in the AP Poll, which is the highest finish since 1998 when the Wildcats won the Holiday Bowl.
As of right now, Arizona will have 17 of its 22 starters back on its roster for the 2024 season. However, with the way the transfer portal works and the state of college sports, it is unclear if that number will hold.
Here's a list of names to watch for as the Wildcats start the search for the 31st head coach in program history:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news