Oregon State's game-winning shot shocks No. 9 Arizona in Corvallis
The Wildcats, who are coming off consecutive conference road losses for the first time in the Tommy Lloyd era, aimed to separate themselves at this point in the season in conference play, but were unable to snap the skid.
Arizona (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12), which came back for a win in its last game, allowed Oregon State to make a come back down eight points in the second half, including eight three pointers to hand the Wildcats an 83-80 upset loss Thursday night in what might have been the final matchup between the two schools at Gill Coliseum.
With less than 10 seconds left, Jordan Pope drove to the left wing, stepped back and delivered a game-winning shot to give the Wildcats its first loss to OSU under Lloyd.
The Beavers nailed 12 3-pointers, led by Pope, who had a career-high 31 points on 5-of-8 from behind the arc and Tyler Bilodaeu, who logged 22 points on 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
Arizona had four players in double digit scoring with Caleb Love leading the way with 23 points, but with the team missing 11 of 14 3-pointers (1-of-9 in the second half), eight layups and two dunks, it wasn't enough to get the job done on the road.
The UA got off to a red-hot start, shooting 8-of-11 to go on a 21-9 run in the first 6:24 minutes of the game. Arizona was able to muscle its way into the basket, scoring 20 points in the paint, but still struggled to finish, missing seven layups and two dunks. The Wildcats spread the floor well on offense with six players scoring, along with seven assists. Jaden Bradley and Motiejus Krivas helped contribute a combined 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench, which kept them keep a comfortable lead throughout the half. OSU’s Jordan Pope poured in 12 points, shooting 5-of-7 from the free throw line to help cut the lead to eight points at halftime.
The Wildcats, who came back from a 17-point deficit in the second half last game against UCLA, saw the Beavers enact a comeback of their own, starting the half going 7-of-11 from the field. Arizona continued to have no answer for Pope, with the sophomore guard hitting two 3-pointers to tie the game at 58 apiece. The UA would allow the Beavers to take their first lead at 64-62 since they led 4-2. Bilodaeu and Pope would both hit 3-pointers to take a comfortable lead late with the Wildcats needing to play catch up, but quick buckets down the stretch by Pelle Larsson, along with a clutch block and steal by Keshad Johnson were able to tie the game at 80.
The Wildcats will travel to Eugene to take on Oregon (14-5, 6-2) on Saturday afternoon.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)