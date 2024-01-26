The Wildcats, who are coming off consecutive conference road losses for the first time in the Tommy Lloyd era, aimed to separate themselves at this point in the season in conference play, but were unable to snap the skid.

Arizona (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12), which came back for a win in its last game, allowed Oregon State to make a come back down eight points in the second half, including eight three pointers to hand the Wildcats an 83-80 upset loss Thursday night in what might have been the final matchup between the two schools at Gill Coliseum.

With less than 10 seconds left, Jordan Pope drove to the left wing, stepped back and delivered a game-winning shot to give the Wildcats its first loss to OSU under Lloyd.

The Beavers nailed 12 3-pointers, led by Pope, who had a career-high 31 points on 5-of-8 from behind the arc and Tyler Bilodaeu, who logged 22 points on 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Arizona had four players in double digit scoring with Caleb Love leading the way with 23 points, but with the team missing 11 of 14 3-pointers (1-of-9 in the second half), eight layups and two dunks, it wasn't enough to get the job done on the road.