Ostendorp leads Arizona as Pac-12 releases preseason all-conference picks

The Jedd Fisch era in Tucson continues to show signs of promise with the Wildcats having three players named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team and another one earning honorable mention as the list was released Tuesday. Punter Kyle Ostendorp made the first team while wide receiver Jacob Cowing and defensive lineman Kyon Barrs were awarded second-team honors. Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace was the honorable mention after a promising 2021 season for the California native. Ostendorp and Barrs make their second appearance on an all-conference list after both were honored with first and second-team selections, respectively, following the 2021 season. Cowing makes his first Pac-12 all-conference list but third overall all-conference team after transferring from UTEP following last season when he was honored with first-team selection in the Conference USA last year and second team honors in 2020.

Cowing led UTEP in receiving all three seasons he was there and capped off his Miners career with 69 receptions for 1,354 yards to go along with seven touchdowns in 2021, which made him the ninth ranked FBS player in the nation for receiving. Overall as a three-year starter at UTEP, Cowing caught 141 passes for 2,595 yards and 13 TDs. After his all-conference performance last season, Ostendorp became the first Arizona punter to receive that honor since Keenyn Crier in 2007. Statistically, he set the Arizona record with 49.2 yards per punt which was good enough to lead the conference. He also had a conference-best 28 punts that traveled over 50 yards and also had five games when he averaged 50 yards per punt. His performance as a sophomore last season led to him also being named first-team Pac-12 by the Associated Press. Barrs played in 10 games with seven starts last season, and he led the team with five sacks while he finishing the year tied for eighth in the conference. He also contributed 33 tackles including eight tackles for loss. His play helped Arizona rank second in the conference for tackles for loss. Roland-Wallace earned some recognition after his strong sophomore season where he started in all 12 games and had the fourth-most tackles on the team with 48. He also contributed an interception, three tackles for loss, three pass breakups and 1.5 sacks. The Wildcats will begin preparations for their Sept. 3 game against San Diego State when they open training camp next Wednesday to officially open year two of the Fisch era in Tucson.