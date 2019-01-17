"They play us always very tough. I should say this, we play them tough. The games when they're the favorite seem to be hard-fought games and vice versa. So, we know that we're in for a really tough battle. They know what they're doing. They play with outstanding effort."

"I think they've already bounced back," MIller said this week about facing the Ducks just a week after its collapse against UCLA. "Dana Altman, that's not the first tough loss he's ever had. He's been at this a long, long time. Outstanding coach and Oregon's an outstanding program. We respect them a great deal.

It has certainly not been the type of season Oregon expected for itself, and it's not how vulnerable the rest of the conference planned for the Ducks to be. It is the reality, however, but right now Miller is not letting his team think in those terms as the Wildcats (13-4, 4-0) sit atop the conference heading into the meeting between the two teams Thursday night.

It was just one of the low points of the season for Oregon, which has played the last four games without sophomore big man Kenny Wooten and lost standout freshman Bol Bol for the year earlier in the season.

It's two losses came in unexpected ways with unlikely upstart Oregon State taking down its rival to open the Pac-12 season in addition to one of the more memorable late-game meltdowns in a loss to UCLA at home. The Bruins came back from nine points down in the final minute of the game to eventually tie it up and win in overtime.

Dana Altman's Oregon squad went into the season as the favorite to win the Pac-12 Conference, but two weeks into the conference season the Ducks are in the bottom half of the standings with just one Pac-12 win so far through three games.

The loss of Bol was and is a significant one for the Ducks and the same can be said for Wooten's absence from the team the last several games. Right now Wooten is a game-time decision as he works his way back from a broken jaw. Miller is hopeful to see the Ducks at full strength as his team returns home from a successful road trip to the Bay Area.

"They have a couple players that I think are hitting their stride now that they've had some practices and game experience without Bol," he said. "They'll continue to settle in and be the best team they can be without him. Wooten, I hope he plays because he's another outstanding player. Great shot blocker

"When he's a part of their team he adds to their press because of his defense and he adds to their rebounding because of how quick he is. So, I'm assuming he's trying to get back and if he does they'll be an even better team."

Wooten is averaging 6.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this season, but he has not played since that jaw injury took place against Baylor before Christmas.

While Wooten can add a boost to the Ducks should he return this week getting used to life without Bol is another aspect of the Pac-12 favorite that has taken some getting used to. Bol was leading the team in scoring with 21 points per game in addition to his team-high 9.6 rebounds per game as well before he injured his foot knocking him out for the remainder of his lone season in Eugene.

Although he was only able to play nine games with the Ducks his presence was a big part of Oregon's game plan through that first part of the season and that means adjusting to not having the unique 7-foot-2 big man.

"That would be no different than Lauri Markkanen or someone like Deandre [Ayton] having a season-ending injury," Miller said. "We don't want that for Oregon. We don't want that for the Pac-12 and certainly don't want that for Bol. He's a terrific young man and a really outstanding, unique player. Because of his uniqueness, if you're the coach at Oregon it's going to take a little bit of time to reinvent yourself and go away from a few things that a guy of that size and skill level brings."

The Ducks aren't who everyone assumed they would be up to this point in the year, but Arizona is not going into Thursday night's game with that on their mind. UA's plan is to treat Oregon just like it would if it had not gone though the adversity it has gone through so far this season.

"Oregon is really good ... like really, really good," Arizona senior point guard Justin Coleman said this week. "They're an uptempo team. They have a lot of great players that were top 25 in high school last year, and we have to ... prepare for Oregon the best way we can."

UA's home meeting with the Ducks is set for a 7 p.m. tip off at McKale Center.