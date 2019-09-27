Opponent Q&A: Talking UCLA with Rick Kimbrel of BruinBlitz.com
Arizona opens up Pac-12 play this weekend against UCLA in a big game for both teams. The Wildcats (2-1) have been off since beating Texas Tech a couple weekends ago while the Bruins (1-3) were part...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news