Arizona will close out its first season under Jedd Fisch with the most important game of the season to any Wildcats fan. The Territorial Cup matchup against Arizona State is back in its usual slot on the schedule during Thanksgiving weekend, and this year there are even more added wrinkles to the rivalry game.

On Arizona's side, last year's December meeting with its in-state rival ended as one of the most challenging moments for the program after a 63-point loss to the Sun Devils. It prompted swift change from the UA administration with Fisch ultimately being tabbed as the new head coach to replace Kevin Sumlin shortly after the lopsided 70-7 loss in Tucson.

UA's struggles have continued this season with the Wildcats having just one win at this point, but there is optimism thanks to the positive outlook from Fisch and progress the team has made in certain areas.

On the other side it remains unclear whether or not Herm Edwards will return to lead ASU once again next season amid an ongoing NCAA investigation stemming from alleged recruiting violations. The Sun Devils also know they will not be able to win the Pac-12 South this season, so what is its real motivation for Saturday's game outside of the obvious rivalry element?

To help us getter a better feel for the other side of this weekend's matchup, we checked in with publisher Hod Rabino from Devils Digest to bring some us some insight about the Sun Devils through our latest Q&A.