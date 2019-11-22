Opponent Q&A: One-on-one with UteNation.com's Alex Markham
Arizona faces another tough challenge Saturday night as it takes on its second straight top-10 team. No. 7 Utah heads into the game at Arizona Stadium with just one blemish on its record and still ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news