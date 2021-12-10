Arizona's next big test is coming up Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats (8-0) head to Champaign to finally complete a home-and-home matchup against Illinois (7-2). The two teams last linked up in Tucson back in 2019 with UA eventually earning a 21 point win over Brad Underwood's squad.

Much has changed at Arizona since that time, and after the hiatus from the matchup the two teams are looking to build on what they have done early this season. The Wildcats have been rolling so far under new head coach Tommy Lloyd while the Illini have adjusted to life without point guard Andre Curbelo, who has been sidelined as of late.

Illinois is on a five-game winning streak heading into Saturday's matchup while UA remains undefeated after a dominant 94-65 win over previously-unbeaten Wyoming earlier this week.

To help us get to know this Illinois team a bit better, Doug Bucshon from Orange and Blue News took some time to answer our questions about the Illini ahead of Saturday's 3 p.m. MST tip off in Champaign.