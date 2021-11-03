Arizona is still seeking its first win this season, and its last best opportunity to do so could be taking place this weekend in Tucson. Cal heads to UA having lost its last five matchups against the Wildcats with its last victory coming back in 2009. The Golden Bears have not won in Tucson since 2004.

However, head coach Justin Wilcox has his team headed in the right direction again after two consecutive wins entering this Saturday's game. Cal knocked off Oregon State last week after previously dominating Colorado, 26-3. The Golden Bears also nearly pulled off an upset victory over Oregon just a few weeks ago as well.

To help us better understand what is going on over on the Cal side of things we have asked GoldenBearReport publisher Trace Travers to answer some of our questions about this week's opponent.

Here is the latest edition of our opponent Q&A.