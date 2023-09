Arizona will travel to Mississippi State this weekend, marking the first time the Wildcats have played at an SEC opponent's home since the 2006 game against LSU.

Ahead of the game, the Bulldogs' head coach Zach Arnett and quarterback Will Rogers spoke to the local media in Mississippi to discuss Arizona and what they need to improve on this week before the game.

Rivals' Jack Byers of BulldogBlitz.com was able to record the full press conference as Arnett and Rogers answered questions about the Wildcats.