Offseason to-do list: Murray's biggest tasks
Arizona's hiring of new running backs coach DeMarco Murray was finalized late last week and he is now officially on board with the Wildcats to begin his next career. There are certainly going to be...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news