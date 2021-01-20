GOAZCATS - Official: Larry Scott is out as Pac-12 Commissioner at the end of June

The Pac-12 is moving on from commissioner Larry Scott.

The decision was made Wednesday evening following a meeting of the conference presidents and chancellors as both sides agreed to part ways effective June 30, 2021. That is one year before the end of his current contract in 2022.

Scott has been the commissioner of the conference for 11 years, but the plan is to move in a new direction to help aid the league as its new media rights contract negotiations draw near.

The Pac-12's executive committee (Oregon president Michael Schill, Washington State president Kirk H. Schulz and Washington president Ana Marie Cauce) will begin its search for the next commissioner immediately according to the league with the plan being to have Scott's replacement ready to begin this summer.

“We appreciate Larry’s pioneering efforts in growing the conference by adding new competitive university programs and accelerating the Pac-12 to television network parity with the other conferences,” Schill said in a statement provided by the league. “At one point, our television agreement was the most lucrative in the nation and the debut of the Pac-12 Network helped deliver our championship brand to US and global markets on traditional and digital platforms.

"That said, the intercollegiate athletics marketplace doesn’t remain static and now is a good time to bring in a new leader who will help us develop our go-forward strategy.”

The Pac-12 Network came into existence under Scott but it has not been as widely available as other conference networks as a deal with Directv has never been reached to carry the programming. While he ushered in the move from 10 teams to 12 teams in the league, officiating within the conference's major sports and overspending by the league are just two of the other gripes most fans have expressed during Scott's time as commissioner.

“I was in pro sports for 20 years, I’ve now been in college athletics for more than 10 years, and now is a great time in my life to pursue other exciting opportunities," he said Wednesday. "This moment, when college athletics are moving in a new direction and with the Conference soon commencing the next round of media negotiations, it seems the right time to make a change. It is important that the conference be able to put in place the person who will negotiate and carry out that next agreement.

"Based on the recent robust valuation and marketplace interest we’ve received from traditional and nontraditional media organizations, I am confident the conference is well-positioned for continued success. I appreciate the support of the Pac-12 member institutions and a very talented staff, with whom it has been my privilege to work.”

Former Arizona and current Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne and former XFL commissioner and West Virginia athletic director Oliver Luck are two names that have already been pointed out on social media as potential options for the league by fans and media alike.