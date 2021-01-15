GOAZCATS - Official: Keith Dudzinski hired to coach Arizona's LBs, special teams

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch completed his 10-man assistant coaching staff Friday as the program announced the addition of linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Keith Dudzinski. The 52-year-old Connecticut native comes to UA after being a defensive analyst under new Wildcats' defensive coordinator Don Brown at Michigan in the 2020 season.

"Arizona Football is extremely excited to welcome Coach Dudzinski to the Wildcat Family," Fisch said in a statement Friday. "Throughout the years, coaching in the Northeast, I have witnessed some of the great defenses Keith has coached. Collectively and collaboratively, Don Brown and Keith Dudzinski have put out some of the top statistical defenses in the country. The opportunity to unite them and have Keith coach our outside line backers and lead our punt coverage team is great for our program. We are excited to welcome Keith and his family to the Tucson community!"

Dudzinski has mostly been a linebackers coach throughout his career, and under Brown at UA he will guide the inside linebacker group. In addition to his role coaching defensive players, Dudzinski will help prepare the special teams units each week along with new tight ends coach Jordan Paopao.

"My family and I are extremely grateful to Coach Fisch for this wonderful opportunity, and we are honored to be a part of the University of Arizona Football family," Dudzinski said. "I look forward to working with Coach Fisch and his tremendous staff as we work tirelessly to develop our student-athletes for success on and off the field. I can't wait to be in Tucson and to Bear Down."

The new Arizona linebackers coach has mostly worked for programs on the East Coast after playing linebacker at the University of New Haven. He started his career at his alma mater where he coached outside linebackers from 1991-93.

He has made several stops along the way with Brown including time together at Brown University, UMass, Northeastern and Maryland before reuniting at Michigan last season.

Dudzinski has guided a defense as a coordinator on several occasions including his stint as the DC at Maryland during the 2015 season. He was also a defensive coordinator at Albany (2018-19), UMass (2004-10) and Northeastern (2003).

Arizona will be the third Power Five program Dudzinski will coach at during his lengthy career.

Keith Dudzinski coaching history

Arizona – Linebackers/Special Teams (2021-current)

Michigan – Defensive Analyst (2020)

Albany – Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator (2018-19)

Albany – Safeties (2016-17)

Maryland – Defensive Coordinator (2015)

Maryland – Inside Linebackers (2011-14)

Massachusetts – Defensive Coordinator (2004-10)

Northeastern – Defensive Coordinator (2003)

Northeastern – Linebackers (2002)

Massachusetts – Defensive Backs (2001)

Massachusetts – Linebackers (1999-2000)

Massachusetts – Defensive Line (1998)

Brown – Defensive Line (1994-97)

New Haven – Outside Linebackers (1991-93)