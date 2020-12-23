GOAZCATS - Official: Arizona announces Jedd Fisch as Wildcats new head coach

Arizona has announced its new head coach less than two weeks after firing Kevin Sumlin. New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch will take over the Wildcats ushering in a new era for the third time in less than 10 years.

"We are tremendously excited to have Jedd Fisch come to Tucson to reinvigorate our football program and lead us to championships," Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement released by the program. "Jedd has a unique ability to teach the game of football effectively to his players and to inspire them with his passion. We conducted a comprehensive national search with an impressive array of candidates but in the end, Jedd is exactly what our program needs right now and I cannot wait to partner with him to move us forward."

Fisch has a tall task on his hands as the next UA head coach with the program coming off three losing seasons under Sumlin and in the middle of a 12-game losing streak. The Wildcats went winless in the shortened 2020 season leading to several players entering the NCAA transfer portal in recent weeks.

The first-time head coach is ready to take on that challenge.

"I am honored and humbled to lead the University of Arizona football program," Fisch said Wednesday. "I am 100% committed to building a program that all Wildcat fans will be proud to support. We will study hard, compete hard, recruit hard and be relentless in all aspects of our program. I want to thank President Robbins and Dave Heeke for their belief in me and in my vision for Arizona Football and my family and I cannot wait to immerse ourselves in the UA and Tucson communities."

The 44-year-old has been a coach for over two decades with stops both at the college and NFL levels. He comes to UA after having spent the last three seasons in the NFL with both the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Prior to that he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCLA. He has also been on staff at Michigan, Miami and Minnesota.

"Jedd Fisch is one of the most outstanding coaches I have worked with and was an excellent addition to our staff this year," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. "Jedd has gained a wealth of experience in numerous organizations, in college and the NFL, and is ready to lead the Arizona program.

"Although we will miss his contributions here, we wish Jedd and Amber well at the University of Arizona, home to two of the greatest Patriots, Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowksi, as well as our current Wildcats, Nick Folk and J.J. Taylor."

In addition to working for the Patriots this season, Fisch has also worked for the Seattle Seahawks under Pete Carroll who has plenty familiarity with what it takes to win in the Pac-12.

"Jedd was on my first staff with the Seahawks. I've followed his career closely over the years, and he is highly qualified for the job," Carroll said. "Jedd is a gifted offensive mind, and he will do a great job leading and caring for the University of Arizona program."

Fisch is a New Jersey native who graduated from Florida and began his college career as graduate assistant for the Gators. His connection to Robert C. Robbins played a role in eventually landing with the Wildcats and the UA president is confident the school made the right decision to bring Fisch aboard.

"I am very pleased to welcome Coach Fisch and his family to the University of Arizona," Robbins said. "He has coached the game at the highest levels in both professional and college football, and has worked under some of the most iconic coaches in the game. Jedd's enthusiasm and drive for excellence will be contagious and I am confident our future is bright with him at the helm."

Fisch will be introduced at a 12:30 p.m. (MST) virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon.