GOAZCATS - Official: Arizona announces Jason Terry as Wildcats' new assistant coach

Jason Terry is returning home. The former Arizona and NBA standout guard is returning to Tucson to become the Wildcats' newest assistant coach it was announced on Thursday. The news of Terry returning to UA to serve as an assistant on Sean Miller's bench has been bubbling for several weeks but because of the school's hiring freeze amid the COVID-19 pandemic the official announcement had been delayed.

Now that it is official, Terry can begin to help the Wildcats with recruiting and start the process of becoming familiar with his new team as players prepare to arrive in Tucson in the coming weeks for the start of voluntary summer workouts.

"My family and I are excited to be part of the incredible Tucson community again, where our story began,” Terry said in a statement from the program. “I am looking forward to joining Coach Miller and staff to develop student-athletes that have a passion for education, basketball excellence and community leadership."

Terry's ties to Seattle and Texas should help the Wildcats in recruiting and while he has not yet been a head coach at the college level Miller believes the 19-year NBA veteran will have a smooth transition into his new career.

“We are excited to welcome Jason Terry, his wife, Johnyika, and their daughters to our program and the community,” Miller said. “Jason’s accomplishments as a player and champion are iconic in our sport, with so many of his incredible moments on the court taking place here at the University of Arizona. His basketball journey is one that so many players dream of, but he was able to make it a reality.

“Jason’s knowledge of the game along with his charisma and competitive spirit are qualities that will make him an exceptional coach. He will impact and energize our current players as well as our recruiting efforts in a major way. We look forward to having back on our sideline in the McKale Center.”

Terry has continued to be surrounded by the game of basketball since his retirement from the NBA in 2018. He has coached a girls travel basketball team in the Dallas area and was most recently an assistant general manager for the Texas Legends of the NBA's G-League, an affiliate of the Mavericks.

"Jason Terry is going to be amazing as a coach," Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said about Terry's return to UA. "He knows how to relate to young players. He is patient and understanding. He works well with parents. He has the complete package. I'm super excited for him. This is just the beginning of a long coaching career."

During his time at UA, Terry played a pivotal role in the Wildcats' run to a National Championship in 1997 and eventually he became an All-American before leaving Tucson for the NBA. He had his jersey retired back in 2015 and graduated from the school in that same year.

In all he played in 129 games with the Wildcats and scored 1,461 points in his career under head coach Lute Olson.