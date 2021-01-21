GOAZCATS - Official: Arizona adds Desert Swarm alum Brandon Sanders to football staff

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch continues to add to his first staff with the Wildcats and on Thursday the program announced the addition of another standout former player. Brandon Sanders has joined Fisch's staff as the new coordinator of football alumni and high school relations.

Fisch has been dedicated to connecting the program to the past already under his watch with the additions of UA legends Chuck Cecil and Ricky Hunley to his staff as safeties coach and defensive line coach, respectively.

The addition of Sanders continues to build on that connection while giving the Wildcats someone who is plenty familiar with all the aspects of his new position.

"I want to welcome Brandon Sanders back home. We are so excited for him to be a part of bringing back the success he achieved and accomplished as a player during the days of Desert Swarm," Fisch said in a statement released by the program announcing the hire. "Brandon reminds us daily of what it looked like during the 1990's and his ability to communicate with our NFL alumni and our high school coaches will be critical to our success as a program."

Sanders role will allow him to be involved in various aspects of the program from alumni and community outreach to recruiting.

"I am honored to be given the opportunity to come home by Coach Fisch," Sanders said. "I bleed red and blue, and I am excited to help re-establish our Wildcat culture as a bridge to our football alumni and the Tucson community. The support I have received has been truly humbling, and I know Coach Tomey is looking down with that huge smile of his. I want to thank Coach Fisch and the University of Arizona for making all this possible. #ItsPersonal to me, and I am ready to work! Bear Down!"

Sanders was one of the focal points of the Desert Swarm defense at Arizona during the 1990s and twice earned a spot on the All-Pac-10 first team as a safety for the Wildcats. He eventually tallied 199 total tackles, five sacks and nine interceptions in 46 career starts at UA leading to a stint in the NFL.

He was formally the coach at Pueblo High School in Tucson and was named the 2019 Southern Arizona Coach of the Year.

Sanders has already started in his new role with the program including taking part in a virtual call with many head coaches from across the state Wednesday night.