Jacory Croskey-Merritt accounted for one of four rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats against New Mexico. (Photo by Aryanna Frank | USA Today Sports)

There was probably some uneasiness at halftime when Arizona fans looked up to the scoreboard Saturday night to see the No. 21-ranked Wildcats only ahead of New Mexico by three points. UA went into the game as a heavy four-touchdown favorite but the results left something to be desired as Brent Brennan made his debut as the new head coach in Tucson. The Arizona defense struggled to find ways to stop Devon Dampier and the UNM offensive attack, and the deep running back group seemed to be underutilized.

About the only thing going right at the time was the play of star receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The junior had six catches for 208 yards receiving and three touchdowns by the end of the first 30 minutes helping the Wildcats head to the locker room with a slim lead. That was part of what ended up as a record-breaking performance for the UA star as he eventually finished the game with 10 catches and four touchdowns plus a new single-game school record with 304 yards receiving. "T-Mac is obviously special, man. He's just something else. ... Those big explosives were just incredible," Brennan said when asked what stood out about the performance from McMillan, who had 176 yards after the catch in Saturday's win. "Outran the whole secondary on the big one down the sideline. He’s an awesome competitor, and he’s also not satisfied. We can play better. It’s what you hope for.”