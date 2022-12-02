With the season officially coming to an end for Arizona after its 38-35 win over in-state rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup last week, the Wildcats will now shift their focus to the another season of their own. The offseason that will give the team a chance to build up its roster for the 2023 season once again with head coach Jedd Fisch already expecting to see plenty of movement once again.

A season ago, the Wildcats saw a lot of turnover on their roster welcoming in a freshmen class of 24 commitments that ranked 21 nationally and then added 10 transfers throughout the offseason.

Out of the 10 transfers, seven of them became key players to the Wildcats' roster with quarterback Jayden de Laura, wide receiver Jacob Cowing and edge rusher Hunter Echols making the biggest impact helping turn Arizona from a one-win team, to a five-win team in just one offseason.