Offseason outlook: Arizona football transfer portal needs
With the season officially coming to an end for Arizona after its 38-35 win over in-state rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup last week, the Wildcats will now shift their focus to the another season of their own. The offseason that will give the team a chance to build up its roster for the 2023 season once again with head coach Jedd Fisch already expecting to see plenty of movement once again.
A season ago, the Wildcats saw a lot of turnover on their roster welcoming in a freshmen class of 24 commitments that ranked 21 nationally and then added 10 transfers throughout the offseason.
Out of the 10 transfers, seven of them became key players to the Wildcats' roster with quarterback Jayden de Laura, wide receiver Jacob Cowing and edge rusher Hunter Echols making the biggest impact helping turn Arizona from a one-win team, to a five-win team in just one offseason.
Now, with the new NCAA rules, the transfer portal window officially opens Monday, and a massive amount of names from across the country are expected enter the portal as the 45-day window opens.
"I would expect this year to be pretty substantial," head coach Jedd Fisch said when asked this week about the potential roster turnover at Arizona. "I would expect it to be in a pretty similar number [to last year]. I don't know if it would be that high but I'm going to say that we'll probably have a high number. And then I think after that it'll kind of mellow out but I would guess that this year will be a significant turnover one more time and then we should be good to go from that point."
With the expectation of the Wildcats having another high roster turnover number, Arizona will have a great opportunity to add to its team and solidify some areas of need.
Here is a breakdown of some areas of the team that will be in need of addressing as the next several weeks play out.
