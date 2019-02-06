Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-06 15:35:16 -0600') }} football Edit

NSD 2019: Arizona's recruiting class superlatives

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona's official Twitter account refreshed everyone's memory by tweeting out each member of the Wildcats' 2019 class, but all 20 prospects were already announced originally back in December. The ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}