Notebook: Recapping Jedd Fisch's first BYU week press conference

It is officially game week with Arizona now just days away from its season opener. Head coach Jedd Fisch met with the media Monday to look ahead to the week of work for his team as it gets ready for a matchup with BYU this Saturday in Las Vegas. The Wildcats have yet to release their depth chart for the first game, but Fisch did provide a bit more insight into his team a week out of camp. Here's a rundown of some notable topics the first-year UA head coach addressed while meeting with reporters Monday afternoon.

Arizona healthy heading into its opener

Like most teams during camp Arizona had to deal with a few of its players being banged up at different points throughout the last several weeks. Many of the injuries hit the Wildcats' defensive line, but throughout camp Fisch remained adamant that his squad would return to mostly full health by the time the season opener arrived. According to Fisch that remains on track as he is expecting nearly all the previously injured players to return to practice this week when the team hits the field Tuesday afternoon. Receiver Jamarye Joiner will still need a couple weeks before he is ready to return after offseason foot surgery, but Fisch remains confident that most of his team will be available to practice leading up the game against BYU. At this point the plan is to bring 80 players on the trip out to Las Vegas. That is particularly good news for UA's players up front on defense considering there are a lot of options to play along the defensive line and at the linebackers spots when everyone is healthy. Those two position groups had unfinished battles last week, but Fisch says the staff has settled on a group that should see most of the time this weekend. "In terms of the defensive line it seems as if everybody's back at this point," Fisch said. "So feel good about Jalen [Harris] and Mo [Diallo] and Tre [Trevon Mason] and JB [Brown] and Kyon [Barrs] and Paris [Shand] all being available I believe. And then plus, plus, plus other guys give you opportunities to get certain reps in there as well. Tank [Dion Wilson Jr.] is another one. "Then our linebacker corps you got Tre [Treshaun Hayward], you got [Anthony] Pandy, Jerry [Roberts], Kenny [Hebert] and then Rashie [Hodge]. So, you got those five guys, and Malik [Reed], that'll be rotating in different packages based on what we're trying to get done defensively. I would assume we'll see all six of those backers and all seven or eight of the defensive linemen playing."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bcml6b25hIGhhcyBidWlsdCBzb21lIGRlcHRoIG9uIHRoZSBkZWZl bnNpdmUgc2lkZSBvZiB0aGUgYmFsbCB1bmRlciBKZWRkIEZpc2NoLiBUb2Rh eSB0aGUgV2lsZGNhdHMgaGVhZCBjb2FjaCBkaXNjdXNzZWQganVzdCBob3cg bWFueSBvZiB0aGUgcGxheWVycyBpbiB0aGUgZnJvbnQgNyB3aWxsIHNlZSB0 aGUgZmllbGQgU2F0dXJkYXkuPGJyPjxicj4mcXVvdDtJIGFzc3VtZSB3ZSYj Mzk7bGwgc2VlIGFsbCA2IG9mIHRob3NlIGJhY2tlcnMsIGFuZCBhbGwgNyBv ciA4IG9mIHRoZSBkZWZlbnNpdmUgbGluZW1lbi4mcXVvdDsgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lUcU9obHhYWGsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pVHFP aGx4WFhrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdPQVpDQVRTLmNvbSAoQEdPQVpDQVRT Y29tKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dPQVpDQVRTY29t L3N0YXR1cy8xNDMyNDk4NTM4NjgwNzA5MTI2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAzMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Quarterback situation remains unchanged entering the week

It has been just under a week since Fisch announced his plans to use two quarterbacks in the opener against BYU. At this point that remains in place, but Fisch did acknowledge Monday that there has been some separation between Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer since the UA head coach made his announcement. Cruz is still in line to get the start Saturday night, but Plummer will be available for the team to use at any point. Fisch was asked about a hypothetical scenario in which Cruz leads two touchdown drives right out of the gate Saturday and what it would mean for Plummer. Fisch referred to that scenario as "champagne problem" and said he's "not bound to put another person in if we have two touchdown drives in a row." He then pointed to the previous success at Arizona back in 1998 when the Wildcats featured a two-quarterback system with Ortege Jenkins and Keith Smith en route to a one-loss season. Though he is not locked in on having both quarterbacks take the field in each game this season, Fisch does believe it is capable of leading to good fortune on the field. "As we continue to evaluate that we'll make decisions on how much separation is actually occurring," he said about the current competition. "Right now we plan on playing them both. How much? We're not sure yet. We'll see what that looks like. We'll see how the game goes. "There's certainly an opportunity for a little platoon system, but right now they've embraced it, they're working hard at it. They're working hard at getting better. I think there's been success here in the past of a two-quarterback system. From what I understand I think in 1998 there was a two-quarterback system and they went 12-1. So, we'll see what that looks like. Not saying it's gonna look like that, but I do know that it has happened here before."

Harris, Berryhill come out on top of No. 1 jersey battle

Earlier in the day Monday the program announced that redshirt juniors Harris and Stanley Berryhill III will change jersey numbers after winning the competition to wear No. 1 on their uniforms this season. Just who has been involved in the battle has been kept close to the vest by Fisch, but for what he wants the number to represent for his team Harris and Berryhill certainly fit the profile. Both players have strong connections to the program in their own way, and both players have arguably been the best players this offseason on their respective sides of the ball. Harris and Berryhill both were named team captains last Friday and that is when they each learned they would be switching numbers this season. For Fisch the competition, which featured nine players, was more than simply awarding the players that performed best this offseason. He wants it to mean more and felt he had two worthy candidates when it came time to make a decision. In addition to not missing any practices, not being late to any meetings and handling their work inside the classroom there were other factors that played into both players ultimately being the ones to earn the jersey number. "They were certainly two guys that made sure everybody worked extremely hard," Fisch said. "They really are everything that a Wildcat should be. They're people that give back to the community, they're people that love being Arizona Wildcats. They're both Arizona natives. They're both people that dreamt of playing here, and they both are accomplishing that.

"They'll both start, and I'm proud of both of those guys. They wanted to be in the derby, and they've done a great job winning the jerseys." The NCAA allows teams to have two of the same jersey numbers if those players are on opposite sides of the ball, so it allowed Fisch to reward both Harris and Berryhill. Harris previously wore No. 49 as an ode to his father, Sean, who played for the Wildcats and wore that number during the Desert Swarm era. His younger brother Jason is not expected to change his jersey to continue that tradition as Fisch said Monday the plan is for the younger Harris brother to remain in his No. 6 this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bcml6b25hIGhlYWQgY29hY2ggSmVkZCBGaXNjaCBkaXNjdXNzZXMg d2hhdCB3ZW50IGludG8gZGV0ZXJtaW5pbmcgdGhhdCByZWNlaXZlciBTdGFu bGV5IEJlcnJ5aGlsbCBJSUkgYW5kIGRlZmVuc2l2ZSBlbmQgSmFsZW4gSGFy cmlzIHdpbGwgYmUgd2VhcmluZyB0aGUgIzEgamVyc2V5cyB0aGlzIHNlYXNv bi48YnI+PGJyPiZxdW90O1RoZXkgcmVhbGx5IGFyZSBldmVyeXRoaW5nIHRo YXQgYSBXaWxkY2F0IHNob3VsZCBiZS4mcXVvdDsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2Vvd2RhYlZiVXkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lb3dkYWJWYlV5 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdPQVpDQVRTLmNvbSAoQEdPQVpDQVRTY29tKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dPQVpDQVRTY29tL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDMyNDk3MTAxODIxMjEwNjI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1 Z3VzdCAzMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Fisch zeroing in on his first game as a head coach