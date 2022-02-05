NOTEBOOK: Arizona basketball continues to host important recruits
Recruiting never stops. Even during a busy season when a team is trying to battle for a conference title. Arizona is in the midst of a battle with UCLA and other Pac-12 teams to come out on top in the league, but there is still plenty of recruiting to be done for first-year coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff.
So far the Wildcats have put together a light class for 2022, and at this point that is not likely to change. Four-star big man Dylan Anderson signed with the in-state program in the fall, and UA has yet to add any other additional recruits since then.
Lloyd and the coaches have turned much of their focus to the upcoming classes with several top 2023 recruits already stopping by McKale Center this season for games and visits.
UA has hosted some of its top targets for visits in recent weeks, and another priority recruit will be on campus this weekend for an official visit. The work has already started with the 2024 class as well, so there is plenty of ground to cover when it comes to Arizona basketball recruiting.
Here are some of the latest updates heading into the rest of February.
