NOTEBOOK: Arizona basketball continues to host important recruits

Recruiting never stops. Even during a busy season when a team is trying to battle for a conference title. Arizona is in the midst of a battle with UCLA and other Pac-12 teams to come out on top in the league, but there is still plenty of recruiting to be done for first-year coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff.

So far the Wildcats have put together a light class for 2022, and at this point that is not likely to change. Four-star big man Dylan Anderson signed with the in-state program in the fall, and UA has yet to add any other additional recruits since then.