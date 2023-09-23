"We talk to these guys about you never know, you never know if it's the first play you go in or it's the first play of the fourth quarter," Jedd Fisch said postgame to Wildcats Radio 1290. "In that case, we were down 17-14 and Noah went into the game. He went 4-for-4 passing and drove us down there and we wound up getting that touchdown to take the lead and not give it away."

An injury to Jayden de Laura late in the third quarter forced Noah Fifita into the game in the fourth quarter with Arizona trailing 17-14. The redshirt freshman looked calm and composed in the pocket, leading Arizona to a come from behind 21-20 win in the Wildcats Pac-12 season opener over Stanford.

After Arizona went three-and-out to open the game, the Cardinal opened the games scoring with a field goal following a 45-yard rush by that included a couple of missed tackles by the UA defense.

Arizona would drive the ball into the Cardinal territory in the next two possessions, but they resulted in a punt and turnover on downs. The Wildcats got on the board on a 36-yard touchdown pass from de Laura to Tanner McLachlan up the middle of the field to open the second quarter.

The Cardinal would go on to take a 10-7 on a five-minute touchdown drive which was the score heading into the break.

Besides the one touchdown drive for UA, de Laura and the offense could not find any sort of rhythm in the opening half. It had seemed like he a had several chances to keep the ball and run, none of which he took advantage of.

In their opening drive of the second half, the Wildcats were finally able to sustain a long drive. de Laura finished off a near six minute drive with a seven-yard touchdown rush.

The Cardinal quickly answered with a touchdown drive of their own to take a 17-14 lead right before the end of the third quarter.

de Laura appeared to suffer an ankle injury at the end of the third quarter that would go on to sideline him for the rest of the night.

Fifita drove UA on a touchdown drive to give the Wildcats the lead halfway through the fourth quarter. The redshirt freshman looked calm and composed in the pocket on a drive that was capped off with a rushing touchdown by DJ Williams.

Michael Wiley appeared to get banged up on the second drive of the game as he limped off the field. He would eventually return to the game, but he did not see another carry. Jonah Coleman led the Wildcats backfield with 75 yards on 12 carries, while Williams took 11 carries for 39 yards and the score.

The whole running back meeting room receiving the offensive game ball following the game, along with Fifita and McLachlan.

"Those guys all stepped up when Michael Wiley went down, whether it was Speedy (Rayshon Luke) stepping in, whether it was DJ stepping in or Jonah jumping in." Fisch said. "

Stanford answered with a field goal after previously missing two of them to cut the Wildcats lead to 21-20, but Fifita was able to convert a couple of first downs to eventually run the clock out and help Arizona hold onto a one point win.

Arizona has been preparing Fifita for a moment like this since he came to Tucson last season and that showed with what he displayed on the field in the final quarter on Saturday.

"It doesn't surprise me at all about Noah," Fifita said. "Noah is unbelievable in terms of preparation, in terms of his focus and how much he loves the game of football. There was no flinch."

Jacob Manu led the UA defense with 12 tackles, while Taylor Upshaw recorded two of the Wildcats five sacks in the win.

On the offensive line, Raymond Pulido made his debut but was forced to leave the game multiple times due to injuries.

Arizona will return home where they'll be hosting Washington in the Wildcats Pac-12 home opener next Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. (MST).