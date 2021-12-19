Early perimeter defense issues don't concern No. 8 Arizona in latest win

“We just have to keep playing [when CBU started 5 for 5]," junior center Christian Koloko said of the change in CBU's perimeter shooting after its early barrage. "I think we started the game doing a bad job. We didn’t follow our plan and they started to make threes. But I think we adjusted well."

Arizona was unable to stop the hot start that CBU came out firing with led by junior guard Ty Rowell. In the prior two games, the Wildcats allowed their opponents to shoot a combined 43% from deep. The slow defensive start for Arizona felt like a continuation of those previous performances.

Early during Saturday’s game against California Baptist, No. 8 Arizona struggled on the defensive side of the ball allowing the Lancers to start off shooting 5 for 5 from the 3-point line.

After seeing his team bounce back from its early issues along the perimeter, UA head coach Tommy Lloyd was ultimately pleased with how his group performed defensively. The Wildcats utilized a press defense once again early against CBU, and Lloyd chalks some of the 3-point opportunities on his decision pressure the Lancers.

"Those are half on me and half on the guys, because I wanna be aggressive," Lloyd said about the early defensive miscues. "If those threes miss early, when you're not getting to run your offense and you miss a corner three, there's probably a good chance we're running it down at the other end.

"So it's just trying to set tempo and pace in the game. Sometimes it works and you look great. Sometimes it doesn't work and you don't look so great, but I thought our guys did a really good job settling in after that first 10, 12 minutes asserting our will and executing our game plan."

Arizona’s defense was able to make up for its early struggles against CBU's 3-point shooting in other ways. Arizona ended up blocking 10 shots in the first half with Koloko leading the way with 4 of those blocks.

"Our game plan was to pressure them on the perimeter and just let them come to us, and that's what they did," Koloko said. "When we adjusted the that's what they did, and we were ready. We were ready to help our guards if they get back cuts and stuff like that. So I just think we did a really good job executing the game plan."

Backup center Oumar Ballo shined as well as Arizona's other 7-footer collected a team-high five blocks in the win. In all, the Wildcats blocked 12 shots with Koloko and Ballo accounting for nine of them.

“"It’s a good relief," said sophomore wing Benn Mathurin, who added that Arizona needs its post players to play well for the team to be at its best. "You know when you get beat on the backdoor, you don’t really have to worry about your player making a layup because we have great shot blockers. I just feel like it's a good feeling and a relief."

Arizona plays its next game Wednesday on the road against No. 18 Tennessee.

Matt Moreno contributed to this report.