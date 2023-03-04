The two squads are likely to meet up again in Las Vegas next Saturday night, but there is still the matter of seeding in the NCAA Tournament at stake. UCLA's ability to keep the Arizona offense in check won the evening at Pauly Pavilion making it difficult on the Wildcats to get into any kind of offensive rhythm after a hot start.

Both teams went into the night with their seeds locked in for next week's Pac-12 Tournament, so there was not anything significant on the line outside of pride in a rivalry matchup.

The No. 8-ranked Bruins used a big 15-0 run in the first half to gain control before an 8-0 run to open the second half ultimately proved to be too much for the Wildcats to overcome in a 82-73 loss to end the regular season.

What looked like what would be an easy game for eighth-ranked Arizona against UCLA on Saturday night ended up being far from that.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early 11-point lead on the back of big man Azuolas Tubelis, who scored 10 of the team's first 15 points. The Bruins looked ice cold on offense at that point but eventually found some offense midway through the half.

UA settled into a bit of a rut with just over 10 minutes to play allowing the Bruins to find their stride on the offensive end of the floor. David Singleton bookended the run with a pair of 3-pointers to create some separation and flip the game in favor of the home team.

An 8-0 run by UCLA to open the second half continued that momentum and kept UA from gaining any traction.

One of the few bright spots for Arizona in the game was that Tubelis again looked like he did earlier in the season with another impressive showing on the offensive end. The UA junior power forward went into the game seemingly only battling UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. for the Pac-12 Player of the Year award, and he provided an offensive spark for the Wildcats.

Tubelis, who ended up fouling out, finished the night with 24 points and 10 rebounds to pace UA capping a strong week to end the regular season with this 13th double-double.

The top three seeds and the bottom two seeds in next week's Pac-12 Tournament were already locked in heading into Saturday's action. The Wildcats will be the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of a opening round matchup between the No. 7 and No. 10 seed on March 9 at 7 p.m. MST.

UCLA is locked into the No. 1 seed, so the two teams won't have a chance to see each other again until the championship game next Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

